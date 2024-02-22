Masquerade party, parade of homes, night at the museum and MORE fun happening this weekend across Utah!

February has flown by and it's already the last weekend of the month! Utah has a full lineup of fun events for everyone in your family.

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, email the details to news@fox13now.com

Here's what's happening across Utah:

IRON COUNTY

SUU High School Jazz Festival Concert - Southern Utah University is welcoming musicians from around the state to their annual jazz festival. Schools in attendance will attend different clinics to prepare for regional events and it's guaranteed to be a day stuffed with learning and music. Registration required.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

2024 Masquerade Party - This carnival-style party will include entertainment, stiltwalkers, casino-style gaming, silent auction, over-the-top masks, non-stop dancing and MORE! The Utah Arts Festival is putting on a night of themed fun at Venue 6SIX9 on Saturday from 7-11 p.m. Tickets required!

Utah Gaming Con - Calling all gamers! Over 100 vendors will be at the Utah State Fairpark in the Grand Building on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. with a full day of activities lined up. Compete in or watch tournaments, check out video and arcade games, enter a raffle and MORE. Tickets required!

Crossroads Fandom Fest - Pop culture will take over the Shops at South Town Mall in Sandy on Saturday and Sunday with a weekend of toys, Funko Pops, Pokemon, video games, music, sports, art, cosplay and MORE! Head to the South end of the mall in the old Macey's location from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday for the fun.

South Jordan Art Swap Gala - Bring a piece of your own original art Saturday night and grab a number for a city-wide swap! Each individual's number will be called up where then you'll be able to choose a piece of artwork from the local pool. Artists will meet others with similar passion and go home with a unique piece made by a local Utahn. Registration is required.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Park City Dragon Year Celebration - Lunar New Year celebrations are still going strong across Utah with fun happening in Park City! Attendees will be able to make and eat dumplings, learn about Chinese calligraphy, play games with prizes, learn about Chinese history in Utah and more. Happening at the Park City Library from 1-3 p.m.

UTAH COUNTY

Winter lights canoeing - Experience the magic of winter lights on the Provo River! CLAS ropes course has been hosting these nights on the water since January but this weekend is the last chance to have a moonlight experience on the river. Bundle up - it can get chilly out on the water! Attendees will take a 2-hour journey under the lights, perfect for couples, families and friends. Reservation required!

Night at the Museum - Just like the beloved movie - the Hutchings Museum in Lehi will come alive this weekend at night! Meet live animals, historical figures and more on Friday and Saturday nights. Event organizers ask that no strollers be brought as the event will be popular. Tickets are required!

WASHINGTON COUNTY

St. George Parade of Homes - Check out dream homes in the St. George area this weekend! 25 homes will be on display for visitors to admire and be inspired by. Be prepared to step into homes made up of dreams!! Tickets are required.

Full Moon Hike - Head to Snow Canyon State Park on Saturday from 8-9:30 p.m. for a moonlight hike! It's a moderate to difficult route, with amazing views and a mystical moonlight atmosphere. FREE but registration is required.

WEBER COUNTY

Winter Market - You only have one more weekend to check out the Winter Farmer's Market in Ogden! Head to Ogden Union Station between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to shop from local farmers and artisans with a variety of goods. You'll find art, baked goods, local produce, florals and plenty to eat and drink. If you haven't been yet, this is your last chance to check it out for a time until summer market season.

Guided Bird Walk - The Ogden Nature Center is kicking off its bird walks this Saturday! Visitors will take a tour around the center with a naturalist and "bird nerds" to admire natural beauty in the great outdoors. You can expect to learn more about birds in Utah and see some magnificent sights. A small fee is required.

Moonlight Glide - Experience the trails at Ogden Nordic Center in the moonlight this Saturday from 6-8 p.m.! Bring your own snowshoes, skis or fat bike as well as a headlamp for a night of fun outdoors. The facility will provide hot chocolate, treats and a fire pit. Daily trail pass or season pass required!! No walking is allowed at this event, no tours or rentals will be available.