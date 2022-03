SALT LAKE CITY — Max Roth, Dani Ruberti and Rich Bonaduce feel the need... the need to break down the new trailer for "Top Gun: Maverick."

After being postponed due to the pandemic, the sequel to the movie that made Tom Cruise a worldwide mega-star is set to finally set to debut in May.

So how does the trailer look? Our gurus give it the once-over and let us know whether they'll be in the theater on opening night.