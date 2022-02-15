Meet the Eternals!

If you haven't seen it, this vid is a good intro to the characters that you can meet when you own, rent, or stream "Eternals" from Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Disney +, Fandango Now, and Vudu.
Or not!
It is 2 hours and 36 minutes of PG-13 rated fantastical sci-fi action/adventure that most critics didn't like, and most of the audience did, but still - a mixed bag.
Posted at 10:20 AM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 12:20:38-05
