Meet the Eternals!

Normally, Marvel movies can be counted on for a good time. But "Eternals" spilt the crowd in a big way, and maybe you didn't even see it. So let's introduce you to... Marvel's Eternals.
Posted at 10:20 AM, Feb 15, 2022
If you haven't seen it, this vid is a good intro to the characters that you can meet when you own, rent, or stream "Eternals" from Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Disney +, Fandango Now, and Vudu.
Or not!
It is 2 hours and 36 minutes of PG-13 rated fantastical sci-fi action/adventure that most critics didn't like, and most of the audience did, but still - a mixed bag.

