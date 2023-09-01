Midway Swiss Days, 2023

"Swiss Days has an outdoor craft fair, with local and national vendors, crafting and creating their wares. Volunteers spend countless hours preparing for the two full days to ensure the event is a success, including Swiss-German food booths. There is the traditional parade, which starts at 10 am (on Saturday), and live musical entertainment throughout each day."
Posted at 3:00 PM, Sep 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-01 17:00:20-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.