Milkshake bar with mouth-watering creations coming to Utah

OREM, Utah — Milkshake lovers, buckle up. A dessert bar known for towering, over-the-top treats is coming to The Beehive State.

Have you ever wanted a giant milkshake with a piece of cheesecake on top? How about a milkshake with the outer cup rolled in tiny cookies? Or a milkshake with a cupcake balancing precariously on the edge of a frosted mug?

Specialty shakes are the norm at "The Yard Milkshake Bar," which announced they will soon open their first location in Utah.

The dessert shop is making its mark on The Beehive State with a spot in Orem at the University Place Mall.

"We are thrilled to bring The Yard Milkshake Bar to the vibrant community of Orem," said Ben, Owner of The Yard Milkshake Bar Orem, Utah in a statement. "Our goal is to provide a one-of-a-kind dessert experience that combines innovation with the pure joy of indulgence. Each milkshake we craft is a work of art that not only delights the taste buds but also captures the imagination."

Though an exact grand opening date was not shared, the company hinted that milkshake lovers would get a taste of the treats in fall 2023.

One of the flavors you can start dreaming about now is called the Salted Caramel Slopes, which begins with a marshmallow-dipped jar and is filled with a salted caramel brownie ice cream milkshake. The masterpiece also has a drizzle of chocolate and caramel and is topped with a waffle, whipped cream, mini Oreo cookies and graham cracker crumbs.

Hey, there's a waffle on top - so you can totally pass this dessert off as breakfast.

Another fantastic creation is the Strawberry & Cream Cheesecake Flavor. A vanilla-iced jar is rolled in graham cracker crumbs and filled with strawberry cheesecake ice cream before it's topped with an entire slice of New York cheesecake, whipped cream, strawberry topping and even more graham crackers.

I mean, what more could you want?!