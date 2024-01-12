MOVIE REVIEW: "American Fiction"

Released so late last year it's finally hitting theaters wide and locally (in Utah, anyway) now, the great Jeffrey Wright stars as a novelist fed up with blaxploitation novels. After a night of heavy drinking and frustration, he uses a pseudonym to write a book that earns him the fame and fortune his own novels never gained.

Based on percival everett's book "Erasure," and also award-winning writer Cord Jefferson's directorial debut, "American Fiction" won the People's Choice award at the Toronto International Film Festival... and so far, has received nearly 100 nominations, and won 30 already; most recently from the Utah Film Critics Association for wright, as Runner-Up for "Best Lead Performance."

Even so, he is just one of the many reasons why "American Fiction" is one of my top movies of 2023. Another is the cast supporting him, especially Sterling K. Brown playing his brother.

The script is smart and written well enough so that the comedy and drama blend naturally; funny where it needs to be and hard-hitting where it hurts.

Although the satirical barbs could have been even more pointed, I think it still works on multiple fronts, skewering even the very medium in which it delivers its message with its clever ending, a landing which it sticks.

If it lacks anything, it might be a bit of focus, as it tackles an array of topics. But that's a small complaint and only brings my score down to an "A -" for "American Fiction," two hours of R-rated entertainment that doesn't pull many of its punches even as it delivers solid punch lines.

It's in theaters now, although I'll admit it doesn't need a large screen; so if the snow is keeping you home, you can watch it there through places like Amazon Prime Video.

AMERICAN FICTION (2023)

MPAA: R

Running Time: 1 hr 57 mins

Genres: Comedy, Drama

