MOVIE REVIEW: "Civil War"

If you're interested in seeing this movie, stop watching trailers about it, lest some aspects be ruined for you.

If you're looking to see it, then you probably already know that a team of military-embedded journalists race against time to reach D.C. before rebel factions descend upon the white house. Like ya do in a "Civil War."

It's timely and somewhat timeless; addressing recent concerns but also - if you're a history buff - you'll see old patterns playing out again, albeit with a modern twist and top-shelf film-making. Writer/Producer/Director Alex Garland is always interesting (like with "Ex Machina") even when he's inscrutable (as with "Men"). Here he follows strong characters on a tense journey ("Annihilation") and injects the action of "28 Days Later" giving us this divisive but engrossing movie that will absolutely get people taking all the way home.

That is after you pry yourself out of your seat. This one is tense throughout, even in moments of downtime; which is unsurprising considering what folks are talking about in these quieter scenes, but also the dread of what is just around the bend. It's doing well with Metacritics as well as with me. A solid B+ for a Bonaduce Approved "Civil War!"

This realistic, thoughtful action flick whet my whistle for Alex Garland's next project — a return to the franchise that put him on the map — the probably less-grounded but no less compelling "28 Years Later."

Civil War

MPAA: R

Running Time: 1 hr 49 min

Genres: Action

