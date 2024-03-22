MOVIE REVIEW: "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire"

Well, the Ghostbusters are back in theaters again, but does bustin' still make us feel good?

Not really.

Firstly, for a "comedy," this is not a very funny movie. I laughed exactly 8 times, or once every 14.3 minutes!

So not exactly a laugh riot. But it is jam-packed with more obvious callbacks to the original than you can shake a proton pack at. Some of them seem reasonable, but most seem unnecessary at best or lame at worst. Those largely pointless scenes pad this disjointed cash grab for at least 20 minutes while characters say and do dumb things to drive the plot forward. The silly score undermines any drama while the awful dialog just tells the audience what to think instead of showing us, thereby wasting good actors on bad scripts while also overtly trying to too hard to make all of this malarkey somehow "matter" by pulling on your heartstrings without much of it making sense from scene to scene much less movie-to-movie.

My fellow (Meta) critics agree, with "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" getting only 46% on Metacritic and earning a very average " C " from me, meaning I don't recommend it.

But I did sit through the credits so you don't have to: there's no end credits scene, and the mid-credit scene is symbolic of the movie as a whole; not funny, not needed, and lame.

"Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire"

MPAA: PG-13

Running Time: 1 hr 55 min

Genres: Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi... Comedy?

RICH'S RATING: C

