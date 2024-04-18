MOVIE REVIEW: "Hard Miles"

Inspired by the life of Greg Townsend and the Ridgeview Academy cycling team, a social worker assembles a cycling team of teenage convicts to take them on what he hopes will be a transformative bike ride to the Grand Canyon, "Hard Miles" is an extended after-school special. Other than some surprising curse words here and there, this is a pretty lightweight drama whose conclusion is never in doubt, even if you don't know anything about the true story on which it's based. There are no surprises here, and it's all done in a rather pedestrian fashion to the point that when the credits finally roll, its overall effect is underwhelming.

But veterans Matthew Modine and Sean Astin raise the quality level for sure, and Cynthia Kaye McWilliams shines whenever she's onscreen.

Yes, it's predictable, cinematic comfort food, but it goes down easy. A " B - " from me for "Hard Miles."

Hard Miles (2023)

MPAA: PG-13

Running Time: 1 hr 48 mins

Genres: Drama, Sport

