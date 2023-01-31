MOVIE REVIEW: "Infinity Pool"

Get this, right from the official synopsis: when a fatal traffic accident exposes a perverse subculture of hedonistic tourism, reckless violence, and surreal horrors, Alexander Skarsgård and Mia Goth take a dip in... the "Infinity Pool!"

What *happens in this movie is not necessarily what it is *about. What happens is after being caught committing a hit-and-run in a foreign country, Skarsgård is offered a choice by the authorities; execution for his crime, or paying a ton of money to make a clone of himself which will take the capital punishment meant for him. Now they don't get into the how's of this procedure, because the sci-fi aspect is merely a storytelling device to explore... human nature? Or the perils of wealth & privilege? Or over-indulgence? Self-absorption? Stoicism?

How about all that and more? I'm still processing it a bit, admittedly...

Regardless, it's all treated with a haunting score, marvelous cinematography, interesting directorial choices, shocking developments that will challenge most sensibilities, and top-notch performances from both Skarsgård and especially Mia Goth.

So if you're looking to switch things up for your movie night, "Infinity Pool" will keep you riveted and have you scratching your head. Still; like me. This movie is so inscrutable, so impenetrable, but still so engrossing and well done. But I warn you - this ain't your father's thriller. It is freaky, and it will definitely get you and your date talking on the way home.

———

"Infinity Pool" (2023)

MPAA: R

Running Time: 1 hr 57 min

Genres: Horror, Mystery, Sci-Fi, Thriller