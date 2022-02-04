MOVIE REVIEW: "Jack*ass Forever"

If you've never seen any of these movies before, or if you think it's not for you based on what little you've seen here, then it's probably *not your thing.
But if you've seen any of their earlier stuff, then go see this. It takes it all to a whole `nuther level.
Posted at 11:20 AM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 13:20:32-05
If you've never seen any of these movies before, or if you think it's not for you based on what little you've seen here, then it's probably *not your thing.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.