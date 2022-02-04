MOVIE REVIEW: "Moonfall"

The sky is falling in Roland Emmerich's latest disaster flick, and that's about all you need to know going in, as "Moonfall" is reminiscent of his other disaster flicks, and other sci-fi in general. But the only redeeming quality of "Moonfall" is its special effects.

As per usual, we follow different groups of people who eventually come together to deal with impending doom... except that none of them is Will Smith being quippy or Jeff Goldblum being Goldblumy. This is Roland Emmerich being Roland Emmerich. I came for the big, dumb, fun and all I got is big dumb.

For a sci-fi flick, it's heavy on the fi and there's nary a whiff of actual sci in it. And do we really want to give credence to conspiracy theorists over experts these days?

The premise is absurd, the dialog is awful, the script sounds like it was brainstormed by a group of 8-year olds. The music is somehow both bombastic and yet so generic it's forgettable. And even with the talent attached, the acting is bad; deadly serious here, cheesy there, and melodramatic throughout. I felt bad for the actors. Patrick Wilson does the best he can with the garbage he's given, but Halle Berry actually tries to be serious about this ridiculous story, missing the point and tone of it. The mechanics of the plot have zero internal logic (Spoiler: the "solution" to is to blow up the moon... and no one mentions the ramifications of such a decision) and the filmmakers didn't seem to care... so why should you?

Because that's why this junk keeps getting made: because most of the audience still likes it, which tracks with the comments I heard from the audience I saw it with. But it's probably going to be in first or second place come Monday, and it doesn't deserve to. It's mooncrap.