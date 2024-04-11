MOVIE REVIEW: "Sasquatch Sunset"

There's a poignancy about some aspects of this movie, as this Sasquatch family comes to terms with the world around them and their place in it, understanding each other, and even pondering some big questions all while barely eking out an existence. In that, they may be a lot like us, and the movie succeeds in those moments, but they're fleeting. This is a bit of a one-note movie, hitting that note repeatedly, then punctuating that ponderousness with some toilet humor, violence, or just plain death. After all, this is the sun setting on the Sasquatch. Maybe that's where they all went, and how we'll all go? Stuck in a loop, or a rut.

Ultimately it's a movie that feels far longer than its 89-minute run time, and it had me checking my watch wondering when it was going to get on with it or just end. The point of that day-to-day mundane living is well-taken, but it's an interesting idea with an underwhelming execution. An average " C " from me for "Sasquatch Sunset" even though the likes of "social network's" Jesse Eisenberg are beneath all that makeup.

SASQUATCH SUNSET

MPAA: R

Running Time: 1 hr 29 min

Genres: Action, Adventure, Comedy

