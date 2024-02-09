MOVIE REVIEW: "Scrambled"

Can a journey of self-discovery be funny? And does it make for a good movie?

Yes! Sort of. To both questions!

An, "always a bridesmaid, never a bride" is in a bit of a pickle; or is she just "Scrambled"?

In another movie that suffers due to its misleading marketing (like "Argylle"), "Scrambled" tells the story of "Nellie" played by writer, director, and star Leah McKendrick, who is so worried she may never have kids that she decides to go through the difficult treatments required to freeze some of her eggs.

The marketing issue though is that this is being billed as a straight-up comedy that is actually more of a drama with some comedic elements... it's a "dramedy" at best.

It's also heavily R-rated due mostly to language, but also for the obviously adult content and some steamy sex scenes. It can also get pretty crass at times. But when it's funny it really is, so that's good... but if you're going thinking it's going to be a "laugh-a-minute riot," you may be disappointed.

But it *is a good drama, if a touch overlong with some unwise asides here and there... a tight 90 minutes would have suited it better. But it deals with some pretty serious, and multiple issues at once: the dreaded modern singles scene, female empowerment amidst an uneven society, morality, family ties that bind, and the strains of friendship... it's a good drama, but I would not have billed it as a straight-up comedy. Even the trailer is edited to be family-friendly, which may also lull you into thinking the movie won't be as hard of "R" as it is.

But go in knowing it's more of a drama than anything else, and like me, I think you'll be

pleasantly surprised, although I don't think it needs to be seen on a big screen so maybe wait for streaming, and keep the kiddies out of the room even though it can be pretty funny at times - it's still so not for them!

Scrambled (2023)

A thirty-something eternal bridesmaid goes on an empowering, and often hilarious, journey of self-discovery.

MPAA: R

Running Time: 1 hr 37 mins

Genres: Comedy