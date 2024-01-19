MOVIE REVIEW: "The Boys In The Boat"

George Clooney lovingly directs this (mostly) true story of an unlikely Olympic win for "The Boys In The Boat," based on the (superior) New York Times bestselling 2013 book of the same name by Daniel James Brown.

This adapted tale of grit and greatness from proverbial American underdogs leaves much of our main character's backstory on the cutting room floor, so maybe read teh book after you see the movie to avoid some theatrical disappointment.

Meanwhile, the film looks like a moving Norman Rockwell painting and it plays like an extended Hallmark telemovie. Some critics think it's too rah-rah sweet that it doesn't connect, but I disagree; I like a quality, feel-good family flick just as much as the next man, and this one nails it.

Perhaps they left out the hardscrabble backstory of Joe Rantz (Callum Turner) to keep things more upbeat, but that also makes it formulaic although the formula mostly works. It doesn't do much to push the typical historical or sports drama in any new direction, except the racing scenes are good, and make great use of overhead shots. It could also be a bit faster-paced, but it tells an inspiring story and it goes down easy, all of which results in a qualified "B" from me for "The Boys In The Boat."

***

The Boys in the Boat (2023)

Amazon/MGM

MPAA: PG-13

Running Time: 2 hrs 3 mins

Genres: Biography, Drama, Sport

