MOVIE REVIEW: "Unfrosted"

From director (?) Jerry Seinfeld it's Michigan in the early `60s and business rivals Kellogg's and Post compete to change breakfast forever. It's the truth! Sorta. It's unvarnished, unadorned, and "Unfrosted!"

This movie is taking a beating online: "It's not serious. It's not historically accurate. It makes a farce of an interesting subject."

What were you expecting? A serious dissertation on the benefits of breakfast cake in a 90-minute PG-rated comedy from Jerry Seinfeld?

The delivery throughout is akin to a community theater production; with loaded lines, over-emphasis, and mugging for the camera. This thing is downright silly most of the time and outright absurd in others. It's also brisk! Scenes are tight - only long enough to deliver a few jokes and we're done! Off to the next scene in which someone walks in, drops a one-liner, and poof! Onto the next scene! Yes, it does sometimes come across as riffed on the Seinfeld stand-up on which it's based, but is that bad? Nope. And the cast features someone for everyone, with many of your favorite actors showing up for a scene or even one line! They probably all wanted to work on a comedy with Jerry Seinfeld...

Not that critics or most people care, or like this flick much. But I did, and I'd certainly recommend it to anyone looking for a lighthearted good time. It also has some fun outtakes in the credits - and as I mentioned, it is squarely PG apart from some double entendres and references to serious, recent events. The whole family could watch it, although the whole family might not get it because, in the end, it is based on the comedic sensibilities of Jerry Seinfeld.

So if you want a good time, watch this on Netflix. But if you want the truth, Google it! It is very loosely based on a very interesting story; just don't write your book report based on "Unfrosted." — they will know you did zero research.

Unfrosted

In 1963 Michigan, business rivals Kellogg's and Post compete to create a cake that could change breakfast forever.

MPAA: PG-13

Running Time: 1h 33m

Generes: Biography, Comedy, History, Tasty

