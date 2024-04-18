MOVIE REVIEW: "Wicked Little Letters"

This historical comedic "drama" features many of your beloved British actors, but calling it "wicked" is right! This is no sophisticated, subtle dry-wit sort of British comedy we're used to; this thing is downright lewd! But it's a bit of a one-note joke in that this bawdy barrage is delivered via British accent by mostly women. The tone also shifts quite a bit, as it highlights the struggles of being a woman in a small town in the 1920's, but even some of that is done tongue-in-cheek. Jessie Buckley, Olivia Colman and Timothy Spall are great but a strong supporting cast demands some screen time to flesh out the plot. It eventually goes light on those dramatic plot points even though there must be quite a story about why such a staunch conservative ends up having the foulest mouth of all! I didn't spoil anything - it's pretty obvious from the outset - but the joy is not in the "mystery," but in the mayhem!

Although it might have made it longer and maybe even more tonally off, I wanted a bit more of the dramatic backstory and follow-up but that may be my American sensibilities wanting everything explained! it's more of a "European Ending!" I give it my own Wicked Little Letter of a " B " even though it's not doing as well with other critics and audiences who are all leaning more toward the C-average range. those listed genres of "mystery" and "drama" might be why...

because there's very little mystery or drama in here, making it an entertaining time at the movies, but lightweight since they go easy on many of the dramatic points they touch upon now and again.

Wicked Little Letters (2023)

MPAA: R

Running Time: 1 hr 40 mins

Genres: Comedy, Crime, Drama, History, Mystery