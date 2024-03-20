Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

MOVIE REVIEWS: "Kung Fu Panda 4" and "Spaceman"

Posted at 1:10 PM, Mar 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-20 15:10:44-04

Rich Bonaduce reviews "Kung Fu Panda 4" and "Spaceman" for In a Seat on a Screen or On the Couch in Your House!

Your choice!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere