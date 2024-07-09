'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel is reportedly in development at Disney

Disney is reportedly working on a sequel to the hit film “The Devil Wears Prada.”

Multiple outlets have said the writer behind the 2006 Oscar-nominated movie, Aline Brosh McKenna, is working on a follow-up that would include Meryl Streep returning as the iconic character Miranda Priestly.

It’s unclear if any of the other actors who starred in the original, including Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, would return for the second edition.

RELATED STORY | 'Practical Magic' is getting a sequel. Here's what we know about it

The original movie was based on Lauren Weisberger’s book of the same name in which a young journalist navigates the dog-eat-dog world of working at a fictional fashion magazine under an intimidating — but iconic — editor-in-chief. In real life, Weisberger worked as a personal assistant for American Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, and it has been said the book was loosely based on real events.

The new film’s plot would show Streep’s character navigating the decline of print media, according to reports.

“The Devil Wears Prada” grossed over $326 million at the worldwide box office and gave Streep her 14th Academy Award nomination. The film was also Oscar-nominated for best costume design.

The movie had a lasting cultural impact, from social media memes to referencing iconic lines like “Florals? For Spring? Groundbreaking” and “Oh don’t be ridiculous … Everybody wants this. Everybody wants to be us.”

RELATED STORY | 'Freaky Friday 2' has begun filming. Here's which stars will be returning

And who can forget the monologue from Streep’s character on the origins of cerulean?

The film has already been adapted into a musical that is set to premiere in England next month starring Vanessa Williams as Miranda Priestly — which isn’t far off from the character Williams played in the series “Ugly Betty.”