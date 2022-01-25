Neil Young demands Spotify remove his music over 'fake information about vaccines'

Folk-rock legend Neil Young demanded that his management pull all of his music from the popular streaming app Spotify over "false information about vaccines."

Rolling Stone reported, Young made an ultimatum in a letter to his management and record label "because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them,” he wrote. “Please act on this immediately today and keep me informed of the time schedule.”

He continued, “They can have [Joe] Rogan or Young. Not both.”

Young was seemingly referencing Rogan's podcast The Joe Rogan Experience.

According to Rolling Stone, last month, 270 doctors, physicians, and science educators signed an open letter asking Spotify to stop spreading Rogan’s "baseless claims" about coronavirus vaccines.