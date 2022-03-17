Netflix is cracking down on password sharing after raising its prices once again

Netflix has revealed that it is experimenting with new features aimed at preventing password sharing with people outside your household. The test comes months after the streaming app raised the monthly cost of its service once again.

Netflix's head of product innovation, Chengyi Long, said the new capabilities are being tested in three countries: Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru, in a recent blog post. Subscribers in these countries will receive a prompt during the testing period that will allow them to add viewers who do not live in their household to their service package at a discounted rate.

"We've always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account, with features like separate profiles and multiple streams in our Standard and Premium plans," Long said in the blog post. "While these have been hugely popular, they have also created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared."

This isn't the first time Netflix has tried to prevent people from sharing passwords by introducing new features. Netflix implemented a new verification method in several countries last year, informing customers that if they do not live in the same home as the account owner, they must purchase their own membership.