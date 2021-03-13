Menu

New hosts for 'The Bachelorette' after racial controversy

Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
FILE - This Oct. 28, 2012 file photo shows Chris Harrison at the Hamilton "Behind the Camera" Awards at the House of Blues West Hollywood, Calif. Chris Harrison, host of “The Bachelor,” says he is stepping down from his TV role and is “ashamed” for his handling of a swirling racial controversy at the ABC dating show. In a new statement posted Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 Harrison apologized again for defending the actions by a contestant that many consider offensive.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Chris Harrison
Posted at 2:55 PM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13 16:55:30-05

ABC Entertainment and Warner Horizon say Chris Harrison will not be hosting the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette.”

A statement says he will be replaced by former “Bachelorette” contestants Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

In February, Harrison stepped down from hosting duties for “The Bachelor” following racially insensitive comments connected to an interview with “Extra.”

Harrison had defended “Bachelor” contestant Rachael Kirkconnell in the interview after past photos of her resurfaced in which she is dressed in costume as a Native American and at an antebellum plantation-themed ball. Harrison later apologized.

ABC and Warner Horizon say they are continuing “dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within ‘The Bachelor’ franchise.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
