Oktoberfest, Hot Air Balloons, Shakespeare and MORE events happening across Utah this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY — End the summer with a weekend PACKED full of fun events for everyone in your family no matter where you are in Utah!

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, email the details to news@fox13now.com to be featured

Here's what's happening across the Beehive State!

CACHE COUNTY

Cache County Fair and Rodeo - Celebrate 145 years of tradition at the county fair and rodeo at the Cache County Fairgrounds in Logan! This Saturday from 9 a.m. you can see fine arts and horticulture and floriculture at the indoor exhibits or watch the horse shows or even the dog competition and show! All-Day Carnival tickets are available for purchase UNTIL SOLD OUT, without rodeo tickets available for purchase online or at various locations. Follow the link for the full schedule and events.

DAVIS COUNTY

Bountiful Davis Art Center Summerfest - The Summerfest this Saturday will have plenty of fun music, art, and hands-on craft activities for kids! This Saturday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. the Bountiful Town Square will feature several stages, artisans and food trucks. The workshops to deep-dive into the arts and culture will host sessions lead by an artisan who is a master of their craft. Supplies are limited, visit their website for individual workshop prices.

Utah Retro GameXpo - Come join a celebration of retro gaming culture and history at the Davis Conference Center in Layton! This Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. you will find over 180 vendors of items from your childhood from videogames to toys and collectables. There will also be speaker panel discussions, free arcades you can play and an auction for rare and unique items! Follow the link for the map layout and more information.

IRON COUNTY

Utah Shakespeare Festival Greenshow - Stop by at the Ashton Family Greenshow Common for a FREE outdoor evening event hosted by the Utah Shakespeare Festival this Saturday at 7:10 p.m. There will be three different versions of The Greenshow presented. Visit the website for more information.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Oktoberfest at Snowbird - Snowbird's 52nd Oktoberfest to feature traditional Bavarian fare, over 50 beer varieties and an arrow of local vendors, live music, face paintings and more! Admission to the festival is free, but parking will cost $12 per vehicle. Follow the link for more information or download the Snowbird mobile app for parking updates.

Bluffdale Old West Days - Celebrate the Old West with Bluffdale, the parade will begin at 10 a.m. from the corner of 15000 South and 2200 West and will take you to the Bluffdale City Park where games, petting zoo, local artist showcase and more will be hosted!

Sandy Balloon Festival - Don't miss Sandy's 17th annual hot air balloon festival happening this Saturday! Come and visit Storm Mountain Park at 6:30 a.m. and watch the pilots prepare to take to the skies! You can also volunteer to help prepare for a chance to enjoy a free tethered ride 50-80 feet in the air! There will also be food trucks and a morning DJ. The hot air balloons will glow in the night sky at 7 p.m. with a drone show at 10 p.m., visit the link for more information.

UTAH COUNTY

Spanish Fork Children's Market - Bring your family to a market where the crafts and goods are made and sold by kids! This Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Spanish Fork City Park there will be several booths, follow the link for the Children's Market Map! The concert and fireworks will begin at 5 p.m., visit their website for more information on all the events.

Alpine Days Parade - Join the Alpine Days Parade this Saturday! The line-up starts at 8 a.m. near the roundabout on the south end of Main Street, with the parade itself beginning at 9 a.m. After the parade, you can visit the Concert at Alpine Days at Creekside Park, which begins at 10 a.m. and will feature a carnival and boutiques with the concert beginning at noon. Follow the link for the full schedule.