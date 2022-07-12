Watch Now
Old Cuss Cafe

Old Cuss Cafe: a shared space for individuals from all different backgrounds to come and feel welcome.
Posted at 10:31 AM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 12:31:30-04

"Old Cuss was a mobile coffee camper constructed with love by owners Fyffe & Brent’lee. It is now a beautiful cafe in South Salt Lake. The main goal is to create a shared space for individuals from all different backgrounds to come and feel welcome. Here are Old Cuss, we are a full restaurant, a specialty coffee shop proudly serving Marcel Coffee Roasters, and a curated vintage market. We are home to over twenty different local vendors that each curate clothing, glassware, collectibles, and more."

- https://oldcuss.com/

