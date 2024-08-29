Onions, Peaches, Boardgames and MORE events happening across Utah this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY — End the summer with a weekend PACKED full of fun events for everyone in your family no matter where you are in Utah!

Here's what's happening across the Beehive State!

CACHE COUNTY

Wellsville City Founder's Day, Movies and Fireworks - Celebrate the founding of Wellsville City with a bang! Stop by the Wellsville Dam for movies and fireworks! Food trucks will start at 6:30 p.m., movies will begin at 8:00 p.m, be sure to bring your own lawn chair and bug spray. Fireworks will begin at 10:00 p.m. on the west side of the Wellsville Dam. Follow the link for the full list of events.

DAVIS COUNTY

SaltCon End of Summer - End the summer with non-stop gaming! This Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Davis Conference Center in Layton, you can register and play games from a library containing over 2,200 games that can be checked out anytime! You may also participate in events and compete for a chance to win the board game you play! Roleplayers are welcome at dedicated sections of the center, there will also be a flea market Saturday morning. Follow the link for more information.

IRON COUNTY

Iron County Fair - The annual tradition at the Iron County Fair Grounds at Clinic Way, Parowan returns! The events will feature a demolition derby, rodeo, carnival, car shows, parades and MORE! Admission will be free, though events held in the Grand Stands will have an admission cost. Follow the link for more information.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Birds in The Lab - Stop by the Natural History Museum of Utah and say hello to your favorite birds of prey! This Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. the HawkWatch International Nonprofit will bring some of their Raptor Ambassadors and teach you how to spot your local birds of prey! Museum admission fees will apply when entering the facility. Follow the link for more information.

Chalk The Walk - Check out a vibrant, FREE festival with dazzling chalk art and family fun! The sidewalks around the West Jordan Library's Viridian Event Center will showcase colorful artwork by talented artists from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. this Saturday. Follow the link for more information.

Fiesta Latina at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium - Celebrate Latin American heritage with song, dance, and your favorite animals! This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. the Aquarium will open and feature dance performances, food and truck vendors, and even a children's art exhibition. Follow the link for more information.

UTAH COUNTY

Creator's Collective Labor Day Market - Visit the Lindon Community Center on Labor Day and support local small businesses! From 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., over 50 vendors, artists, curators and more will have something you'll love! There will also be food trucks available, and themed goodie bags will be given to the first 50 shoppers. The event is indoors, service animals are only allowed inside the building. Follow the link for more information.

Payson City Golden Onion Days - Enjoy concerts, carnivals, parades and more in Payson all day this Labor Day! With events from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., you and your family can enjoy a variety of different activities that include a Children's Talent Show, Soap Box Racing, a City of Fun Carnival and a western-themed dance! Follow the link for more information and the full event agenda and locations.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Hurricane City Peach Days - Hurricane City is celebrating its 26th annual Peach Days festival! This Saturday you can check out the Parade starting from 400 South Main Street at 9:00 a.m. After the parade, there will be a quilt show in the Fine Arts building along with other events. The Peach Cook-off competition will take place at 5:00 p.m. at the Fine Arts building as well. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. Follow the link for more information and the full event agenda.

WEBER COUNTY

Farmers Market Ogden - The farmer's market returns to 25th Street! Open every Saturday until September 14th from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., you can support local produce, artisan vendors and more! Follow the link for more information.

Snowwiesn Oktoberfest - Prost! Celebrate everything Bavarian at the Snowbasin Resort this weekend! Happening every Saturday and Sunday until October 6th from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., enjoy the scenic mountains with live music, craft beer and fun activities! While parking is free, a season pass or ticket is required for entry. Follow the link for more information.