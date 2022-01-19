Oscar Mayer introduces bologna-inspired skincare mask

We all did this at some point as kids, right? Turned a slice of bologna into a mask by taking bites out for the eyes and a mouth.

Well, now the Oscar Mayer company that produces bologna has introduced a new skincare product inspired by this childhood pastime.

The face sheets were created by a collaboration between Kraft Heinz and Seoul Mamas, a Korean beauty and skincare firm. They are characterized as "a moisturizing and restorative hydrogel that promotes skin elasticity, improves hydration, and moisture retention."

The $5 limited-edition masks that look like bologna will be sold on Amazon.com on Wednesday while supplies last.

“Oscar Mayer has a legacy bringing levity to things that have gotten too serious, and beauty is a ripe territory to playfully subvert,” Lindsey Ressler, a marketing representative for the company said in a statement.

These masks, according to the company, are made with Witch Hazel Botanical and seaweed-derived ingredients and are not edible.

"Our bologna has a nickname and it’s B-E-A-U-T-Y," the Amazon product listing reads, "No, this sheet mask is not real bologna. Put it on your face, not your sandwich."

Heinz/Kraft Directions for the Oscar Mayer face mask.

After cleansing your face, apply the mask and relax for 10 to 20 minutes, according to the instructions. After that, the mask should be removed.