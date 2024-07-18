Pioneer Day celebrations, Renaissance Faire and MORE fun happening across Utah this weekend!

It's another summer weekend with a calendar PACKED full of fun events for everyone in your family!

Here's what's happening across the Beehive State!

CACHE COUNTY

Pioneer Day Festival and Cache Smokeout BBQ Competition - Learn about pioneers of Cache Valley while also enjoying some TASTY cookout!! There will be pony and train rides, bison tours, pioneer activities, tomahawk throwing, and plenty of delicious BBQ. Happening at the American West Heritage Center!

DAVIS COUNTY

Handcart Days - Bountiful is celebrating residents and Pioneer Day this weekend! Friday night, park games and a free concert at Bountiful City Park, then wake up bright and early for a parade, more activities and fireworks that night. Check out the schedule for specific times and locations.

Free movie Friday - Layton is bringing back its Free Movie Friday this weekend with a showing of Top Gun: Maverick. Bring a drink and snack (no alcohol_ to the Ed Kenley Amphitheater for the show on Friday at 7 p.m.

Antelope by Moonlight bike ride - Check out Antelope Island under the glow of the full summer moon on Friday night. It's a non-competitive bike ride that will go from the marina to historic Fielding Garr Ranch and back. The theme is "Neon Nights," so deck out in your brightest colors and grab tickets!

IRON COUNTY

Utah Midsummer Renaissance Faire - Take a trip back through time at this faire in Cedar City! Vendors selling jewelry, bags, costumes, tarot readings, wands, stained glass art, crystals, rocks, dragons, trinkets, handmade goods and just about everything you could think of. Entertainment includes dancers, actors, music, a "Renaissance man" and more. Happening now through Saturday at Main Street Park!

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Mariachi Festival - FREE performances from local mariachi groups at the Eccles Theater Lobby on Friday night from 6-10 p.m. Be immersed in culture through traditional Mariachi performances. Be warned, you won't be able to stop yourself from dancing along!

Draper Days - Celebrating Draper all weekend with a kid's bike parade, park activities, two days of live music and fireworks, a parade, sports tournaments and MORE! It's the annual summer festival in Draper and you won't want to miss the fun!

Float Preview Party - Check out the Days of '47 Parade floats a little early at the Mountain America Expo Center on Saturday! Attendees will be able to meet the creators and technicians of over-the-top floats that will be featured in the Pioneer Day parade. Cast your vote for your favorite and snap a photo with royalty! If you can't make it Saturday, another preview party will be held Monday.

Utah Days of '47 Rodeo - Friday night marks the first of a five-day rodeo at the Utah State Fairpark. This weekend, you can look forward to a mechanical bull, petting zoo, pony rides, food trucks, live music, opening ceremonies, a special drone show, fireworks and MORE!! No admission tickets are required for the festivities happening this weekend!

Gardner Village Car Show - FREE admission to this car show hosted at Gardner Village on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Get your cameras ready to snap some pics of epic rides!

First Encampment Hike - Walk in the footsteps of 1847-era pioneers with this commemorative hike following Emigration Creek. The hike starts at 7 a.m. at Donner Park and ends at First Encampment Park - soit's five miles long!! Bring your own water and get some steps in to start your morning while honoring pioneers of the past.

Super Arts Festival - This festival is promoting local artistic and musical entertainment with multiple categories of performers. Individual singing, music bands, electronic music DJs and dancing will compete for prizes and perform for the community on Saturday at the Utah Cultural Celebration Center.

Squeetch Crafts and Drafts - Lucky Slice pizza, Kiitos craft beer, live music, trivia and more than two dozen artisans on Saturday at Kiitos Brewing from 2-8 p.m. Celebrate "Pie and Beer Day" a little early at this event!

Daybreak Fizz Fest - SoDa Row in Daybreak will come alive on Saturday from 6-10 p.m. for this festival showcasing art in the community. A silent dance party, concert, silent auction and live demos of art in many forms will be part of the fun.

UTAH COUNTY

Utah Native Market Days - Celebrate the rich cultural heritage and artistic expressions of Native American communities in Utah at this festival on Friday and Saturday at Thanksgiving Point. A market, hoop competition, fashion show and more happening throughout both days. $10 admission fee or $25 for a family of four. Come hungry as food trucks will be on site!

Spanish Fork Fiesta Days Rodeo - Grab your cowboy boots and hat for this rodeo happening in Spanish Fork this weekend! Happening at the fairgrounds, this rodeo has been a tradition for more than 80 years and will have bucking bulls, horses, bareback riding, steer wrestling, roping, and more! Tickets are required!

Mapleton Pioneer Days - Mapleton is celebrating Pioneer Day this weekend with a parade, sports tournaments, 5K, park activities, helicopter ping pong drop, live entertainment and fireworks!! Check out the full schedule for specific locations and times of events.

American Fork Steel Days - Celebrate the community of American Fork at Steel Days! The festival kicked off last weekend and continues through Saturday with a breakfast, 5K run, grand parade, quilt show, carnival, garden tour, live entertainment, food and vendors and fireworks!! Head to Art Dye Park and other locations around the city for the fun.

WEBER COUNTY

Ogden Pioneer Days - A full day of rodeo competition and performances on Friday and Saturday in Ogden at the Pioneer Stadium. Stick around for a drone show on Friday and Saturday and a concert on Saturday!

Big Boy 4014 - If you missed the Big Boy Locomotive when it was in Utah over the Fourth of July, now is your chance to see it again! Head to Ogdeb Union Station on Saturday and Sunday throughout the day to catch a glimpse at this impressive piece of machinery.