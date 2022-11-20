'Power Rangers' star Jason David Frank dead at 49

Jason David Frank, best known for starring in the "Power Rangers" franchise, has died at age of 49, his representative confirmed Sunday.

His death his representative Justine Hunt, with TMZ reporting that Frank's death was the result of suicide.

Jason David Frank rose to fame in the first season of "Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers," which debuted in 1993, as the character Tommy Oliver, first introduced an a villain and later joining the team as the Green Ranger in the series' famous "Green with Evil" storyline.

After originally being written out of the show, the character would later return to lead the team as the White Ranger during the two-part episode "White Light." Frank would remain on the series until halfway through it's fifth season, "Power Rangers Turbo."

He would later reprise his role as Tommy Oliver in the series' twelfth season, "Power Rangers Dino Thunder," as well as appearing in a number of episodes and specials. Frank's final recorded performance as the character was for the 2019 fighting game "Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid."

Earlier this year, Frank retired from the character, wanting to focus on other projects, most notably the crowdfunded feature film "Legend of the White Dragon," which wrapped production in 2021 and was slated for a 2023 release.

Off-screen, Frank was an accomplished martial artist, holding an 8th-degree black belt Shotokan Karate, and later studying other styles such as Muay Thai and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, before developing his own style named Toso Kune Do. He would go on to fight in mixed martial arts competitions, earning a total of 4 amateur wins and one professional win.

Frank is survived by his four children.