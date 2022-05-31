Rainbow Rally and Glow March

The Rainbow Rally is happening Friday, June 3rd at the Capitol starting at 8:30 pm followed by a march down state street. This year’s theme is Two Steps Forward, NO Steps back. It is free to the public and everyone is invited. Bring your flashlights and glow attire.

Flags and signs are available online at the pride store at utahpridecenter.org

Tickets to the pride festival are available through the mobile app, "Utah Pride Center Official," and to pick them up at the Utah Pride Center Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.