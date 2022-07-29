Redrig brings the party to you!

"When our rig pulls up to your curb and we open the door, you’ll discover a climate-controlled, high-tech video game theater that brings a party you and your guests will never forget! We have loads of multiplayer games, stadium seating, laser lights, and gaming consoles like Playstation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch on 8 huge HDTV screens. Enhance this immersive experience by trying out our virtual reality racing simulator and other VR games, or enjoy dancing inside the trailer or out on the curb with friends, family or co-workers.

Call for a redrig, and we’ll deliver an energizing gaming experience of a lifetime right to your home or event. Our Game Coach will guide players, encourage the fun, and run the party in the rig while you relax or play along. Your home stays clean while the party rages on inside the Redrig!"

- redrigfun.com

