Rich Bonaduce Reviews: "She Said" and "The Menu"

With the temperatures slowly dropping, the movie theaters are heating up with the oscar-bait studios wanting to get into theaters before the end of the year; which means we benefit from all those procrastinators squeezing in good films at the last minute!

Like "She Said," starring Carey mulligan and Zoe Kazan as the reporters who break the story surrounding Harvey Weinstein; a man whose name would become synonymous with sexual assault.

"She Said" does a great job of exposing a lot of what happened behind the headlines, so that even though we know the outcome of these reporters' sleuthing it's still interesting to see how it all played out. Mulligan and Kazan are great in their respective roles, and they're surrounded by a solid supporting cast while the script treats the subject matter with the delicacy it deserves. But with that softness of being a "talker" film - one that focuses on discussions, "She Said" doesn't always make for an exciting movie necessarily, although it is engrossing.

The reward for your attention is to witness those who deserve it get their comeuppance, especially when you already know this is all based on a true story. A solid " B + " for 2 hours and 8 minutes of R-rated drama in "She Said" - in theaters this weekend... and Bonaduce Approved!

As is this next one - another R-rated flick with dramatic flair, but with a dash of humor and a side of horror. It's a recipe that has all the ingredients to be a satisfying affair or a flop. But what do you expect when you travel to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the reclusive chef (who is a secret psychopath!) has prepared a mysterious meal complete with some just desserts! Yes, clear your plate for a lot of food puns coming up in my review, but it's what's on "The Menu!"

In a freaky movie that recalls fare like "Midsommar" (except this is far funnier), I did find myself wondering,

"Why am I loving this movie so much?" It's kinda weird! But I think that's one of the things I liked about it;

it wasn't afraid to tell a possibly distasteful story in a palatable way. The acting surely makes it all go down easy,

as the rather large cast is given a lot of scenery to chew, and they dig in with relish! Especially leads Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy. They're a pleasure to watch, even when the tension slowly boils over and things get unappetizing. But that's also when things really get cookin'!

Although it may have you scratching your head now and again, I think by the time the credits roll you'll be satisfied after feasting on this dramatic and comedic horror/thriller, served with a heaping helping of social commentary! And it's all Bonaduce Approved!