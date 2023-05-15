Rich Reviews: "Air"

“Air” is the latest from Amazon Studios, which follows the history of a shoe salesman and how he led Nike in its pursuit of the greatest athlete in the history of basketball, Michael Jordan.

Produced by the likes of Matt Damon and Ben Affleck... and featuring both of them... and *directed by Affleck, this is one to see. It holds your attention even though you know the outcome, which takes some doing. It's done by way of a snappy script, a solid cast all-around including Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Viola Davis, Chris Tucker, and Marlon Wayans... an excellent soundtrack… and tons of behind-the-scenes stuff you probably didn’t know, even if you follow basketball or the story itself. I’d say this movie is so entertaining you'll enjoy it even if you know nothing at all about the subject matter, or even follow sports much. In fact, the filmmakers make no bones about you probably knowing its ending, literally reviewing what is about to happen to the cast, what is ancient history for us viewers; but still it does so in a compelling way. And even though it's set in the mid-eighties, considering the consequences of this then-groundbreaking deal, “Air” still feels relevant today.

I can fully recommend this flick and when you go, stick around through the mid-credit scenes. "Air" works in all the ways that count! it also *says it's a drama but it's consistently funny, too. And most people are in agreement about this, with both critics and the audience gushing about it, right along with me! It's pretty much a flat-out "A" also making it "Bonaduce Approved," obviously.

Finally, “Air” has also earned the "seal of distinction" from the Critics’ Choice Association, of which I’m a member.

Air (2023)

MPAA: R

Running Time: 1 hr 51 mins

Genres: Drama, Sport