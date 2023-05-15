Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Rich Reviews: "Hypnotic"

Posted at 12:05 PM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 14:05:06-04

This 92-minute, R-rated throwback thriller is taking a beating from most people, at least on Rotten Tomatoes who didn't like it much! But I did, reminding me of an `80s mashup of "Scanners" and "Total Recall," with some "Minority Report" thrown in, all with a Hitchcockian feel.

But if you go, stick around for the mid-credits scene... don't walk out too early like William Fichtner did!
Watch the video above for an interview with the filmmakers, including Fichtner, Alice Braga and director Robert Rodriguez!

Hypnotic (2023)

MPAA: R
Running Time: 1 hr 32 mins
Genres: Action, Mystery, Thriller

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere