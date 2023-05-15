Rich Reviews: "Hypnotic"

This 92-minute, R-rated throwback thriller is taking a beating from most people, at least on Rotten Tomatoes who didn't like it much! But I did, reminding me of an `80s mashup of "Scanners" and "Total Recall," with some "Minority Report" thrown in, all with a Hitchcockian feel.

But if you go, stick around for the mid-credits scene... don't walk out too early like William Fichtner did!

Watch the video above for an interview with the filmmakers, including Fichtner, Alice Braga and director Robert Rodriguez!

Hypnotic (2023)

MPAA: R

Running Time: 1 hr 32 mins

Genres: Action, Mystery, Thriller