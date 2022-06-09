Rich's Music Picks for June 2022

Hello, and welcome to Rich's Picks for June, 9th, 2022!

Starting outdoors in Davis County, get a load of this lineup at the "Summer Nights with the Stars" concert series at the Kenley Amphitheater!

"Starship" featuring Mickey Thomas on June 16th...

" .38 special" is on the 20th featuring 38 special people.

"The Brit Pack" is on the 29th featuring real Brits!

"America" is on July 7th featuring real Americans!

And "Sara Evans" on July 16th featuring me on drums!

No, I can't go... but maybe you can! Get on "davisarts.org" for all the info!

Now let's go inside to the Maverik Center.

June 10th is "The Violent Femmes!"

July 10th is "Brit Floyd!"

The 15th is "The 4 Tops" with "The Temptations!"

The 20th is "The Lumineers," and August 5th is a newly announced show: "Lynyrd Skynyrd" featuring real skin!

The Maverik also has the U.S. Classic Gymnastics in July. Now let's go outside again for a while...

To the Red Butte Gardens!

"She & Him" are on June 14th, then "zz top" the next day.

"The Barenaked Ladies" are on the 20th, with "iron & wine" the day after that.

And "Howard Jones" is on June 28th!

Now to stay outside for another amphitheater, this time in Sandy where "Tash Sultana" takes the stage on June 11th. "Boz Scaggs" on the 14th, "Tenacious D" on the 17th, "Riley Green" on the 23rd, and "Third Eye Blind" and "Taking Back Sunday" team up on the 25th!

They also have "Tanner Dance Children's Theatre" for free on June 24th. Go to "sandyamp.com" for all teh details. but let's stay outside while we're at it, at yet another amphitheater...

USANA! Where "Jack White" performs sans Meg tomorrow, June 10th. Then "AJR" on the 11th sans lowercase letters. "Chicago and Brian Wilson" are on the 14th, "Stevie Nicks" sans Fleetwood or Mac is on the 16th, and country powerhouse "Chris Stapleton" is on the 23rd.

A packed June for USANA, and they're adding more all the time. Now let's finish on the inside in case you need some air conditioning by then...

...at the Vivint arena!

Josh Groban brings his "Harmony Tour" there july 27th,

Brandi Carlile is in town on her "Beyond These Silent Days Tour" with special guests "Indigo Girls" August 11th, "Big Stepper "Kendrick Lamar is on August 24th...

"The Killers" are "Imploding the Mirage" on August 30th, and on September 8th "Roger Waters" is in town!

Check "vivintarena.com" for info, ticketing, and updates!

