Rich's picks for top Halloween flicks

There's no better way to enjoy Halloween than with a scary, or not-so-scary, movie. Thousands of films have attempted to shock us to our very bones, but FOX 13s Rich Bonaduce picks out the flicks that do the tricks... or treats.

HALLOWEEN STANDARDS

#1 - The Exorcist (1973 - R)

When a girl is possessed by a mysterious entity, her mother seeks the help of two priests to save her daughter.

#2 - The Shining (1980 - R)

A family heads to an isolated hotel for the winter where an evil and spiritual presence influences the father into violence, while his psychic son sees horrific forebodings from the past and of the future.

#3 - Children of the Corn (1984 - R)

A young couple is trapped in a remote town where a dangerous religious cult of children believe everyone over the age of 18 must be killed.

#4 - The Changeling (1980 - R)

A man staying at a secluded historical mansion finds himself being haunted by the presence of a spectre.

#5 - Halloween (1978 - R)

Fifteen years after murdering his sister on Halloween night 1963, Michael Myers escapes from a mental hospital and returns to the small town of Haddonfield to kill again.

HALLOWEEN NEWBIE CLASSICS

#1 - The Ring (2002 - PG-13)

A journalist must investigate a mysterious videotape which seems to cause the death of anyone in a week of viewing it.

#2 - The Descent (2005 - R)

A caving expedition goes horribly wrong, as the explorers become trapped and ultimately pursued by a strange breed of predators.

#3 - Se7en (1995 - R)

Two detectives, a rookie and a veteran, hunt a serial killer who uses the seven deadly sins as his motives.

#4 - Let the Right One In (2008 - R)

Oskar, an overlooked and bullied boy, finds love and revenge through Eli, a beautiful but peculiar girl.

#5 - Goodnight Mommy (2015 - R)

Twin boys move to a new home with their mother after she has face changing cosmetic surgery, but under her bandages is someone the children don't recognize.

HALLOWEEN THOUGHTFUL CREEPERS

#1 - The Babadook (2014 - NR)

A widowed mother, plagued by the violent death of her husband, battles with her son's fear of a monster lurking in the house, but soon discovers a sinister presence all around her.

#2 - The Witch (2016 - R)

A family in 1630s New England is torn apart by the forces of witchcraft, black magic and possession.

#3 - It Follows (2014 - R)

A young woman is followed by an unknown supernatural force after a sexual encounter.

#4 - We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011 - R)

Kevin's mother struggles to love her strange child, despite the increasingly dangerous things he says and does as he grows up. But Kevin is just getting started, and his final act will be beyond anything anyone imagined.

#5 - It Comes at Night (2017 - R)

Secure within a desolate home as an unnatural threat terrorizes the world, a man has established a tenuous domestic order with his wife and son. Then a desperate young family arrives seeking refuge.

HALLOWEEN FOR KIDS

#1 - Hocus Pocus (1993 - PG)

After three centuries, three witch sisters are resurrected in Salem, Massachusetts on Halloween night, and it is up to two teenagers, a young girl, and an immortal cat to put an end to their reign of terror once and for all.

#2 - Monsters, Inc. (2001 - G)

In order to power the city, monsters have to scare children so that they scream. However, the children are toxic to the monsters, and after a child gets through, 2 monsters realize things may not be what they think.

#3 - Hotel Transylvania (2012 - PG)

Dracula, who operates a high-end resort away from the human world, goes into overprotective mode when a boy discovers the resort and falls for the count's teen-aged daughter.

#4 - Corpse Bride (2005 - PG)

When a shy groom practices his wedding vows in the inadvertent presence of a deceased young woman, she rises from the grave assuming he has married her.

#5 - It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (1966)

The Peanuts gang celebrates Halloween while Linus waits for the Great Pumpkin.

#6 - Coraline (2009)

An adventurous girl finds another world that is a strangely idealized version of her frustrating home, but it has sinister secrets.

#7 - Monster House (2006)

Three teens discover that their neighbor's house is really a living, breathing, scary monster.

#8 - ParaNorman (2012)

A misunderstood boy takes on ghosts, zombies and grown-ups to save his town from a centuries-old curse.

#9 - The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993 - PG)

Jack Skellington, king of Halloween Town, discovers Christmas Town, but his attempts to bring Christmas to his home cause confusion.

#10 - Poltergeist (1982 - PG)

A family's home is haunted by a host of ghosts.