Saddle up! The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Utah!

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns are in for a special treat as the legendary Budweiser Clydesdales are making some stops in Utah this summer!

The Clydesdales are saddling up for a tour to celebrate their 14-year partnership with Folds of Honor, a nonprofit that provides scholarships to families of fallen or disabled U.S. service members.

The Utah leg of the tour begins on Wednesday, June 26 on 25th Street, as the fleet of majestic horses makes deliveries along Ogden's Main Street, ending at Lindquist Field from 4-6 p.m.

Two days later, on June 28, the Clydesdales will be in Salt Lake City, making deliveries along West Temple Street, East Broadway, University Boulevard and Main Street.

From 3-5 p.m., head to the streets of downtown Salt Lake to see the horses and witness a Folds of Honor scholarship check presentation.

The final leg of the tour wraps up in West Jordan at the Smith's Marketplace from 3-5 p.m.

Onlookers can go to 5710 West 7800 South for a parade around the parking lot and plenty of photo ops with the iconic Clydesdales.

The Utah portion of the Clydesdale's tour is only part of their overall nationwide adventure to promote the mission of Folds of Honor.