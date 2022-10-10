The Scarecrow Festival at Thanksgiving Point's Ashton Gardens combines a walk in the park with a thrill in the woods! This year, 70 scarecrows made and supplied by local companies and community members dot the Garden, giving a family-friendly scare to all who dare! Free to Thanksgiving Point members, it's open now, but things will heat up toward the weekend when vendors of all types descend upon the Garden, a contest rewards the creatives, and a haunted 5k Run through the scarecrow-studded trail caps the event.