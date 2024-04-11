Scottish festival, rodeo challenge, pond skim and MORE events happening this weekend across Utah

It's another weekend of fun across Utah with a whole calendar of fun events for the entire family!

Here's the full list of what's happening this weekend:

Wendover Model Train Show - If you love trains, head to Wendover this weekend for a train show at the John T. Brinkman Service Club! A small fee is required to enter, but you will be able to see multiple model railroad layouts in multiple rooms and tons of train choo-chooing along!

BOX ELDER COUNTY

Mini Farm Spring Festival - Evans' Acres farm in Tremonton will have a spectacular spring festival this weekend! You can expect to see plenty of mini farm animals and their babies, spring crafts, games, seed planting, treats, bounce houses, local vendors and more! Happening this Friday and Saturday as well as next weekend. Tickets required.

CACHE COUNTY

American Society of Civil Engineers Intermountain Southwest Student Symposium - Hundreds of Civil and Environmental Engineering students from universities will head to Utah State University for a day of learning from experts. There will also be large-scale competitions, where students will go head to head in steel bridge, timber strong and concrete canoe races. Happening all day Saturday!

Baby Animal Celebration - Visit the newest, fuzziest, cuddliest baby animals at This is the Place Heritage Park! You can expect to see baby goats, sheep, bunnies, chicks and MORE! Tickets are required for this event happening Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Community Art Day - Utah State University will celebrate Community Art Day on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art! Linguistic students who communicate in ASL, Spanish, Turkish, French and Arabic will teach about language and culture. A card-making activity will also be part of the event. FREE for all!

DAVIS COUNTY

Pickleball for a Purpose - Put your love for pickleball to use on Saturday and raise money for The Christmas Box International. Competitors have to pay $45 for 3 hours of open play at "The Kitchen" courts in Kaysville, plus a swag bag, drawing ticket, snacks, treats and drinks.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Solitude Pond Skim Beach Party -Utah may not be known for its beaches but Solitude is bringing in the summer fun with this beach party on Saturday from noon until 5 p.m. $30 to participate or FREE to just watch as people will try their luck at skimming across the water on their skis. Prizes will be given for best skim, best costume and best crash.

Alta Earth Day - Learn about environmental stewardship, responsible outdoor recreation and Utah's wildlife on Saturday at Alta! From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, different local organizations will be at the bottom of Collins lift to educate the public ahead of earth day. You could even win new skis, outdoor gear, climbing passes and more!

Rocky Mountain Rodeo Challenge - Top PRCA Cowboys from across the country will compete at the Maverik Center on Friday and Saturday for $50,000 of prize money! Tickets required, you won't want to miss this evening of fun. YEEHAW!

WASHINGTON COUNTY

RedStone - Highland Games & Festival - Dust off your kilt and head to Sandtown Park in St. George for the highland games! You can look forward to bagpipes, highland games, live music, food and plenty of fun overall! Organizers hope the event shares the love for Scottish heritage and traditions in Utah. Happening Friday and Saturday - FREE for all!

Washington County Fair - Happening from Friday through April 20, the fair is in Hurricane! Of course, there will be plenty of traditional fair fun like greasy, delicious food, rides, live music and exhibits. Check out the full schedule for specifics on events and tickets.