Second Summit Hard Cider Co is a woman-owned, family and friends-run business created by two college friends who dreamed of creating a place for active community.

The two owners met 40 years ago at Utah State University, and maintain a passion for community, outdoor activity, and interacting with friends and family. With their children grown, they started dreaming about a place where an active community could thrive. Second Summit Hard Cider Co is that dream.

https://secondsummitcider.com/