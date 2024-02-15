Skijoring, eagle viewing, moonlight snowshoeing and MORE happening this weekend across Utah!

Another weekend is here with plenty of fun for everyone across Utah.

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, email the details to news@fox13now.com

Check out the full list:

CACHE COUNTY

Logan Puzzle Palooza - This puzzling event is for those who love to jigsaw! Participants will race against each other in team to see who can complete their puzzles the fastest. It costs $10 per team to participate at the Logan Community Recreation Center. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. for kids and 11 a.m. for adults. Puzzles provided!

Moonlight Snowshoe-Sweetheart Edition - It's the season of love and sweethearts are invited to Logan for a night of snowshoeing under the moonlight! Registration is required, along with a fee. Attendees will join experts along Green Canyon Trail to learn about night creatures and explore the wintery outdoors. Happening at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

DAVIS COUNTY

Bald Eagle Viewing Day - See America's bird in Utah on Saturday at the Eccles Wildlife Center! You'll be able to see the eagles, do activities and crafts, learn about the iconic bird and grab a bite to eat from a food truck on site! The event is completely FREE, but registration is recommended. Head to the fun from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

GARFIELD COUNTY

Bryce Canyon Winter Festival - Bundle up and head to Bryce Canyon this weekend for free clinics, demos and tours! It's going to be a jam-packed weekend with ski tours, kayaking demos, fat bikes, snowshoeing, yoga classes, crafts, cookie decorating, photography clinics, watercolor, and so. much. more! Register for the fun ahead of time!!

GRAND COUNTY

Moab Museum exhibition opening - Moab Museum is opening up its new exhibition, "A Moab Prison Camp: Japanese American Incarceration in Grand County" this week and will be open Saturday to gather stories and artifacts related to the Moab Isolation Center at Dalton Wells. The exhibition dives into the stories of Japanese-Americans and their experiences during a tumultuous time in US history.

KANE COUNTY

Balloons and Tunes Roundup - About 40 hot air balloons and pilots will take over Kanab this weekend at the annual festival! Each morning, the balloons will take flight. Friday night, visitors can enjoy a vendor fair with live music and lantern festival. Saturday night, there will be an evening balloon glow and even more live music. Stay all weekend in Kanab for multiple launches and other community fun! Check out the full schedule and map for more details.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Utah Grizzlies Ink Against Cancer - Watch the Utah Grizzlies face-off and support a great cause this weekend at the annual Ink Against Cancer Game Night! Happening Friday night, a portion of ticket sales will go toward helping a cancer warrior in their fight to recovery. The annual charity game started in 2017 and has been a smashing success since.

WWE Superstar meetup - Salt Lake City residents are invited to meet WWE Superstar LA Knight, who will be signing autographs and taking pictures ahead of Friday Night SmackDown at the Delta Center. Head to Cricket's retail store at 7800 S. Redwood Road #1709 in West Jordan to win prizes and get an autograph from 9-11 a.m. Friday morning.

SLC Live - Who says concert season is only in the summer months? SLC Live is kicking off at The Gateway this weekend, promising electrifying music from live performers on Friday and Saturday. Headlining Friday's schedule is deadmau5 and then Gryffin takes over the stage on Saturday. Tickets required.

Solitude Torchlight Parade - Solitude staff members will ski down the mountain in a synchronized, torch-lit spectacle on Saturday to celebrate President's Day weekend! The whole day will be packed with activities including an avalanche dog demonstration, magic show, fireworks and plenty of food and drinks available for purchase. Events are happening from 3-7 p.m. FREE!

Chinese Calligraphy Workshop - Families will learn to use Chinese brush-and-ink techniques to draw and write Chinese characters at this event on Saturday at the Main Library in SLC! All supplies will be provided but space is limited. Happening from 1-2 p.m.

UTAH COUNTY

Penguin Plunge - Northlake Park is hosting a penguin plunge on Saturday at 9 a.m. in Lehi! Dress in your best costume for a contest and donate funds to get the mayor to shave off his beard! Proceeds from the chilly dip go towards the Lehi Youth Council. The contest starts at 10 a.m. while registration starts an hour before the event.

WASATCH COUNTY

Heber City Skijoring - What's become known as the rodeo on snow is back at the Wasatch County Events Center in Heber City this weekend! Combining skiing with cowboy roots, competitors will race for cash and prizes at this event that attracts spectators from around the world. The races kick off on Friday afternoon and continue through Saturday.