Sophos Survival in Spanish Fork

From their website:

"Sophos Survival was started with the goal to help EVERYONE become more prepared for life’s adventures.

Most likely, those adventures will include things like the need to administer basic first aid to one of your kids when they crash on their bike (we’ve all been there!).

Maybe you need to perform CPR or are the first on the scene of an accident.

Or perhaps something more serious happens – A natural disaster, someone breaks into your home, an active shooter scenario…

We are here to help you gear up, get the training you need, and BE READY for those adventures.”

- sophossurvival.com