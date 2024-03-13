St. Patrick's Day fun happening across Utah this weekend!

Days are getting longer which means there's even MORE time for you to check out a community event happening this weekend across Utah! Check out the full list:

St. Patrick's Day is Sunday so get out your best green outfits and get out for some festivities!

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or have something coming up, email the details to news@fox13now.com

Here's what's happening this weekend:

STATEWIDE

Feed Utah - Volunteers will go door-to-door on Saturday to collect much-needed food donations for pantries across the state. The Utah Food Bank is in desperate need of donations and is hoping to collect an abundance of items to help feed hungry Utahns. Stock your pantries ahead of time and be prepared to give on Saturday!

CARBON COUNTY

Price City St. Patrick's Day Parade - FREE to attend and participate, Price City is getting in the festive mood with a parade on Saturday at noon! Be sure to wear green so you won't get pinched and bring a camping chair to stake out your spot along Main Street.

DAVIS COUNTY

Utah Wildlife Summit - Learn about and brainstorm ideas to address wildlife challenges in Utah. It's a full day of discussions and conversations with wildlife leaders and community members who are passionate about the outdoors. Lunch AND breakfast are included! FREE for all, happening Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

St. Patrick's Day Parade & Siamsa - The Gateway will be a hubbub of fun this weekend to celebrate St. Patrick's Day! This is an event that thousands of people attend every year. The parade begins at 11 a.m. and the festival is ongoing from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. Saturday. Grab some traditional Irish food, watch dancers, listen to music and bring your wallets to shop from local artisans.

The Gateway

Interfaith Ramadan Dinner - Celebrate unity, peace and understanding at this annual dinner happening Saturday from 6:45 until 8:45 p.m. at the University of Utah Institute of Religion. Faith community members of diverse backgrounds will share traditions and enjoy a delicious Iftar meal. RSVP required, but FREE on a first-come, first-served basis.

Women and Girls in STEM Day - Celebrate women's history at the Discovery Gateway Children's Museum on Saturday at 1 p.m.! FREE with museum admission, this event will include a special storytime and an interactive experiment. The goal is to empower the next generation of girls to pursue STEM!

Wasatch Fly Tying and Fly Fishing Expo - Mountain America Expo Center will be transformed into a world for fly fishers this weekend! There will be plenty of educational opportunities to learn about the hobby from experts, fly tying demonstrations, a casting pond for people to try equipment an plenty of vendors showcasing the latest and greatest gear. Happening Friday and Saturday - tickets required.

Reptilian Nation Expo - Mountain America Expo Center will be a packed place as the Reptilian Nation Expo also visits Utah this weekend. Be prepared to meet thousands of creepy-crawly reptiles, arachnids and more! Vendors from around the country will be in Utah to show off their animals and there will also be crocodilian presentations, live food and more. Tickets required!

SUMMIT COUNTY

St. Patrick's Day at Flanagan's - Experience St. Patrick's Day at this true Irish pub in Park City! Traditional Irish fun including a DJ, raffle tickets and of course plenty of food and drinks. "Come early and stay late. Seating is first come, first served."

TOOELE COUNTY

St. Patrick Day Skate Night - Head to the Tooele Community Center on Friday for a FREE skate night! Wear something green to get in the St. Patrick's Day spirit. Limited rollerblades will be available, so if you have your own be sure to bring them. One member of each family MUST register for the free event in order to attend. Don't miss the skating spectacular from 5:30-7:30 p.m.!

UINTAH COUNTY

Porcupine Viewing Day -Attendees will have the rare chance of seeing a porcupine in the wild this weekend at the Ouray National Wildlife Refuge! The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is putting on the FREE event and said the rodents exist in "large numbers" near the refuge. Reservations are free but required. The unique viewing opportunity begins at 9 a.m. Saturday!

UTAH COUNTY

Vineyard City Gold Rush - Dash for gold this weekend in Vineyard at this 5K and 1K for kids! Happening Saturday at Grove Park, this festive race will bring in the St. Patrick's Day fun. Get a REAL golden dollar coin if you beat the race leprechaun! Registration required.

WASATCH COUNTY

St. Paddy's Train - All aboard the St. Paddy's Train in Heber City! The 90-minute train ride won the Heber Valley Railroad will take on an Irish theme on Friday night with live music, games and more. Guests will also be lucky enough to get a photo with a leprechaun who will be along for the ride! Tickets required.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Zion Canyon St. Patrick's Day fun - Springdale is getting in the St. Patrick's Day Spirit this weekend with a parade, live music, a beer garden, Utah bagpipers and green jello sculptures! The parade kicks off the day of fun at 2 p.m. Saturday. Check out the full schedule for more details.

WEBER COUNTY

Winter trails Cross Country Ski - Register online ahead of time for a cross-country community ski event happening Saturday. Weber State University has been hosting their winter trails series for the last month and this event is the last of the year! You have to be 18+ years to participate and a small fee is required. Cross-country skis will be provided!

Easter Eggravaganza - Shop from a collective of local artisans with an Easter twist on Sunday at The Dirt Roads Couture. Booths with local goods will be packed with Easter eggs containing surprises for all. Happening from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

