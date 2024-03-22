Star from 'The Office' will headline Utah graduation ceremony

OGDEN, Utah — American's favorite assistant (to the) regional manager will give parting advice to lucky graduates of one Utah university during their commencement in April.

Rainn Wilson, known for his role as Dwight Schrute on the popular sitcom "The Office," will speak to Weber State University graduates and their families at the general commencement ceremony on April 26.

If the theme song from "The Office" is playing in your head right now, you're probably a big fan and will want to listen to Wilson's remarks.

You don't have to be a graduate to attend commencement. Weber State University graciously invited the general public to celebrate their graduates and hear from the headlining speaker.

The university said they hope to make their graduation ceremonies an "engaging community event" moving forward.

“An acclaimed actor and creative thinker like Rainn Wilson can offer unique and inspiring insights to our graduates and will make the day even more memorable for them," said WSU President Brad Mortensen.

In addition to being the headlining speaker, Wilson and three other individuals who have impacted Utah will receive honorary degrees from Weber State.

It's an exciting time for the nearly 3,700 students getting ready to graduate and who better than Dwight Schrute to celebrate all of their academic accomplishments.

General commencement is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 26 while individual college convocations will be held Friday and Saturday at WSU.

While the graduation is open to the public, the university said priority seating will be available to graduates as well as faculty and staff of the school.

If you're hoping to meet Wilson, you'll have to save your wish for another opportunity as there will be no autographs or meet-and-greet chances at the ceremony.