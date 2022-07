"Welcome to Snowbasin Resort in Utah, with 3,000 vertical feet and a 3,000-acre playground to explore year-round. Join us this summer for outdoor recreation, concerts, dining, and more. Buy a Premier Season Pass to gain free gondola and concert entry.

Summer operations run on Saturdays and Sundays starting June 18th through early October. Large events may impact trails and offerings, including 29029 August 18 - 21 and August 25 - 28."

- https://www.snowbasin.com/