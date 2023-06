The 2nd annual Berret Lane Block Party at Prospector Square in Park City is shaping up to be a yearly must-attend event featuring businesses like Salt Box, Este Pizza, Pretty Bird Hot Chicken and Flowers By You, along with activities like Senior Zumba and live music from Dan Weldon & Dana Williams!

Saturday, June 10th 4-8pm

https://parkcityrestaurants.com/specials-events/barrett-lane-block-party