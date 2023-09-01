The Desert Star Playhouse

"Since 1989, Desert Star Playhouse has built a solid reputation for producing hilarious, family-friendly entertainment."

"Desert Star produces original musical comedies. We offer outrageous parodies of classic movies, TV shows, and Broadway hits, with a melodramatic twist!

Each show also features a high-energy variety show we call ‘The Olio’ following the play with more singing, dancing and hilarious comedy.

Boo the villain and cheer the hero as you experience our fast-paced precision comedy with an exciting element of unpredictability!

Actor ad-libs and skilled improvisations are also part of Desert Star’s unique style. Jokes about current events, local sports and celebrities find their way into the production.

A variety of tasty food selections can be ordered right at your table. The menu includes gourmet pizza and hamburgers, fresh salads, and scrumptious desserts. All food is optional and not included in the ticket price."

- desertstar.biz