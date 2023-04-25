The Draper Visual Arts Foundation (DVAF) has its roots in a small, community art collection begun in 1926 at Draper Park School to help children gain an appreciation for art. After that collection fell into disrepair over the years, the DVAF was founded in 1992 to care for the artwork. After bringing in an international restoration expert to restore each painting, the DVAF has since grown to include Student Art Classes, the Art In The Barn, its own Community Art Collection, and the Annual Student Art Scholar Competition which is temporarily on display in Draper City Hall.