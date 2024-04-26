The Draper Visual Arts Foundation 2024 Art Scholar Competition

The Draper Visual Arts Foundation was formed in 1992 as a group dedicated to preserving an art collection purchased one piece at a time by students in the Draper, Utah community. They grew into an organization that promotes art education and creation in the city. Right now they are gearing up for their annual Art Scholar Competition for high school seniors who attend Canyon School District, where they will be awarding $6,000 of prize money.

https://www.drapervisualartsfoundation.org/