Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

The Firefighter Challenge

Posted at 7:20 PM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 21:20:20-04

"The mission of the Firefighter Combat Challenge (FCC) is to promote, showcase, and publicly celebrate the selfless spirit and extraordinary fitness levels of America’s elite firefighter heroes and heroines in an
exciting and entertaining sports competition that travels the United States – all while simulating the arduous and essential skills of firefighting – e.g., climbing a five-story tower in full PPE gear, forcible entry, victim rescue, and fire hose hoist / drag – as first responders compete against each other and the clock to be the Best of the Best!”

- firefighterchallenge.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere