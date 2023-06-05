The Huntsman Cancer Foundation's SportsFest

The Huntsman SportsFest is an exciting fund-raising event bringing communities together to do more than just break a sweat, but to fight cancer and support Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI).
You can register at the link below as an individual, a family, or a team to participate on June 10, 2023, to celebrate, remember, and rally together to help eradicate cancer.
Posted at 3:11 PM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 17:11:07-04
